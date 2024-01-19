Armed police at scene and public told to stay away after XL Bully attack in Doncaster
Mansfield Crescent in Armthorpe has been cordoned off by South Yorkshire Police following the incident shortly before noon.
XL bully dogs have been responsible for a number of horrific savagings of members of the public as well as the killing of other dogs in Doncaster in recent months.
In recent weeks, numerous owners have abandoned their pets after new rules came into place on New Year’s Eve.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.55am today to reports of two dogs, believed to be of an XL Bully breed, attacking another dog on Mansfield Crescent in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster.
“Armed officers alongside dog liaison officers are currently at the scene.”
“People have been asked to avoid the area while officers carry out their work.”
From Sunday, December 31, XL Bullies are no longer allowed out in public, unless they are wearing a muzzle, and placed on a lead.
It was also made illegal to breed, sell, advertise, rehome, abandon or let an XL Bully dog stray from the above date.
Meanwhile, in September, armed police swooped on a house in Doncaster after a man was savaged while trying to separate two of the dogs, while a mum suffered life-changing injuries in Askern after being mauled in a street attack in front of her daughter.