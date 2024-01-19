Armed police at scene and public told to stay away after XL Bully attack in Doncaster

Armed police have been called out to a Doncaster village this afternoon and members of the public warned to stay away after a dog was mauled by two XL Bully dogs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Crescent in Armthorpe has been cordoned off by South Yorkshire Police following the incident shortly before noon.

XL bully dogs have been responsible for a number of horrific savagings of members of the public as well as the killing of other dogs in Doncaster in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent weeks, numerous owners have abandoned their pets after new rules came into place on New Year’s Eve.

Armed police are at the scene of an attack in Doncaster, understood to involve two XL Bully dogs attacking another dog.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.55am today to reports of two dogs, believed to be of an XL Bully breed, attacking another dog on Mansfield Crescent in the Armthorpe area of Doncaster.

“Armed officers alongside dog liaison officers are currently at the scene.”

“People have been asked to avoid the area while officers carry out their work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Sunday, December 31, XL Bullies are no longer allowed out in public, unless they are wearing a muzzle, and placed on a lead.

It was also made illegal to breed, sell, advertise, rehome, abandon or let an XL Bully dog stray from the above date.

In November, a man and his dog were savaged by an XL Bully in Scawsby