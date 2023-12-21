Armed police and air ambulance lands after reports of shots at Doncaster house
Armed police were called to a house in Doncaster after reports of shots being fired.
Emergency services were called to Sprotbrough last night, with an helicopter landing near The Ivanhoe pub.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 8.15pm last night to Lock Keepers Close following reports of concern for a man's safety.
“Armed response officers were deployed following a report of a firearm discharge. This report turned out to be false, with no shots fired and no one injured.”