Armed police and air ambulance lands after reports of shots at Doncaster house

Armed police were called to a house in Doncaster after reports of shots being fired.

Emergency services were called to Sprotbrough last night, with an helicopter landing near The Ivanhoe pub.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 8.15pm last night to Lock Keepers Close following reports of concern for a man's safety.