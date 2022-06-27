Parades and marches were held in the city centre on Saturday, with Sir Nigel Gresley Square an the Market Place the focus of the Doncaster commemorations.
Serving members of the Armed Forces were joined by veterans for the events which formed part of a series of nationwide celebrations which have been held every June for more than a decade.
A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “With blue skies and sunny weather, the parade was the perfect start to our Armed Forces Day celebrations in the city centre.”
The Wool Market and Market Square were also host to a number of stalls and exhibitions as well as live entertainment, with members of the public able to chat to veterans as well as those currently in the armed forces.