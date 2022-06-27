Parades and marches were held in the city centre on Saturday, with Sir Nigel Gresley Square an the Market Place the focus of the Doncaster commemorations.

Serving members of the Armed Forces were joined by veterans for the events which formed part of a series of nationwide celebrations which have been held every June for more than a decade.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said: “With blue skies and sunny weather, the parade was the perfect start to our Armed Forces Day celebrations in the city centre.”

Doncaster came together to mark Armed Forces Day. (Photo: Doncaster Council).