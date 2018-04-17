APPRENTICESHIP AWARDS 2018: Finalists for second annual ceremony revealed

A group of 32 fantastic finalists for our second annual Apprenticeship Awards have been announced ahead of next month's ceremony.
Johnston Press, the parent company of The Star, the Sheffield Telegraph and the Doncaster Free Press, launched the awards to recognise the value of on-the-job training in the region.
We asked for individuals, companies and training institutions to put themselves forward across a variety of categories. The finalists have now been decided, and the winners will be announced at the Showroom Workstation in Paternoster Row, Sheffield, on Tuesday May 15.
Zena Wardle, from Polypipe our headline sponsor, said: “I felt privileged to be a part of the judging panel for the second year running of the NMSY Apprenticeship Awards. Each and every apprentice, not only the winners, are a credit to themselves, their employers and their families and I commend them all.”
The winners will be chosen by our panel of judges including Zena, alongside James Harkness, National Open College Network, Kate Barber, Chesterfield College and Rob Hollingworth, Managing Editor The Star/Telegraph/Doncaster Free Press.
Finalists
Academy Transformation Trust - Sharna Pilmore
Academy Transformation Trust - Tasha Price
Arvato UK & Ireland
Auto Windscreens/ Markerstudy Group
Avenue Medical Practice - Courtney Edge
Avenue Medical Practice – Lynne Henson
Barnsley College – Jamie Mitchell
Barnsley College
BG Engineering
Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice - Amber Moss
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Chesterfield Specsavers - Evie Hempstock
Chesterfield Specsavers - Rachel Buxton
Chesterfield Specsavers - Sophie Collis
Chesterfield Specsavers - Sophie Fletcher
Chesterfield Specsavers - Matthew Lockwood
Clemence Rogers Recruitment - Anya Morte
DBC Training
DBC Training – Vicki Zolkiewicz
Doncaster College University Centre
Doncaster College University Centre - Natasha Jackson
ESC Global – Ryehan Amir
Fidler & Pepper Solicitors - Lucy Cowe
Finance For Enterprise - Rebekah Wickham
Learning Unlimited
Markerstudy Group - Millie Walker
MTL Advanced Ltd – Christina Bubb
Polypipe Building Poducts – Thomas Eccles
Scissors Kirkby in Ashfield Ltd – Brenda Hayes
Scissors Kirkby in Ashfield Ltd - Melissa Wood
Stoneacre Academy - Automotive Training Provider
Van Dyk Country Hotel Ltd – James Hall
Tickets for the award ceremony can be booked directly through our booking operator here.
Event Details
7pm: Guests Arrive at the Workstation for Reception Drink and Buffet - your opportunity to network, have some fun with social media and make use of our fun photo booth
8:30pm: Awards Ceremony, held in Cinema 3
9:30: After show party and networking in the Workstation - have some fun and join in the celebrations, have a go on the fun casino and slot machines - NO Charge, but a chance to win prizes!
Carriages: Midnight
Dress code: Formal