APPRENTICESHIP AWARDS 2018: Finalists for second annual ceremony revealed

A group of 32 fantastic finalists for our second annual Apprenticeship Awards have been announced ahead of next month's ceremony.

Johnston Press, the parent company of The Star, the Sheffield Telegraph and the Doncaster Free Press, launched the awards to recognise the value of on-the-job training in the region.

The judges (L-R): Rob Hollingworth,Managing EditorThe Star/Telegraph/Doncaster Free Press, Zena Wardle, from Polypipe, Kate Barber, Chesterfield College and James Harkness, National Open College Network.

We asked for individuals, companies and training institutions to put themselves forward across a variety of categories. The finalists have now been decided, and the winners will be announced at the Showroom Workstation in Paternoster Row, Sheffield, on Tuesday May 15.

Zena Wardle, from Polypipe our headline sponsor, said: “I felt privileged to be a part of the judging panel for the second year running of the NMSY Apprenticeship Awards. Each and every apprentice, not only the winners, are a credit to themselves, their employers and their families and I commend them all.”

The winners will be chosen by our panel of judges including Zena, alongside James Harkness, National Open College Network, Kate Barber, Chesterfield College and Rob Hollingworth, Managing Editor The Star/Telegraph/Doncaster Free Press.

Finalists

Academy Transformation Trust - Sharna Pilmore

Academy Transformation Trust - Tasha Price

Arvato UK & Ireland

Auto Windscreens/ Markerstudy Group

Avenue Medical Practice - Courtney Edge

Avenue Medical Practice – Lynne Henson

Barnsley College – Jamie Mitchell

Barnsley College

BG Engineering

Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice - Amber Moss

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Chesterfield Specsavers - Evie Hempstock

Chesterfield Specsavers - Rachel Buxton

Chesterfield Specsavers - Sophie Collis

Chesterfield Specsavers - Sophie Fletcher

Chesterfield Specsavers - Matthew Lockwood

Clemence Rogers Recruitment - Anya Morte

DBC Training

DBC Training – Vicki Zolkiewicz

Doncaster College University Centre

Doncaster College University Centre - Natasha Jackson

ESC Global – Ryehan Amir

Fidler & Pepper Solicitors - Lucy Cowe

Finance For Enterprise - Rebekah Wickham

Learning Unlimited

Markerstudy Group - Millie Walker

MTL Advanced Ltd – Christina Bubb

Polypipe Building Poducts – Thomas Eccles

Scissors Kirkby in Ashfield Ltd – Brenda Hayes

Scissors Kirkby in Ashfield Ltd - Melissa Wood

Stoneacre Academy - Automotive Training Provider

Van Dyk Country Hotel Ltd – James Hall

Tickets for the award ceremony can be booked directly through our booking operator here.

Event Details

7pm: Guests Arrive at the Workstation for Reception Drink and Buffet - your opportunity to network, have some fun with social media and make use of our fun photo booth

8:30pm: Awards Ceremony, held in Cinema 3

9:30: After show party and networking in the Workstation - have some fun and join in the celebrations, have a go on the fun casino and slot machines - NO Charge, but a chance to win prizes!

Carriages: Midnight

Dress code: Formal