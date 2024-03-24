Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spokesman said: “We’re grateful for our community’s support towards officers across the district in trying to get Pam safely home to her family.”

Pam, aged 63, was reported missing after leaving her home in Winchester Avenue in the Wheatley area of Doncaster on Thursday 14 March.

Enquiries have led officers to believe Pam was seen on CCTV around 7.30pm at the junction of Winchester Avenue and Thorne Road.

Appeal: What we know so far as the search for missing Doncaster woman Pam, 63, continues.

What has happened during the operation to find missing Pam?

*Extensive CCTV and door to door enquiries, reviewing hours of footage to identify Pam’s last movements.

*Following up sightings provided by members of the public and working with premises nearby to source CCTV.

*Motorcycle and rural crime team searches of land in the Wheatley area.

*Dog handlers searching for scent trails in the Sandall Beat Wood area.

*Worked alongside Mountain Rescue and Lowland Rescue to execute searches in difficult areas, including water ways and difficult terrain.

*Underwater search teams have carried out searches of waterways close to where Pam went missing from and wooded areas.

*Specially trained officers have carried out searches of outhouses, sheds, gardens and nearby properties.

*Drones have been deployed using thermal imaging technology to identify areas of interest for further searches.

*Neighbourhood policing teams and local partners have disrupted leaflets and posters of missing Pam.

*A digi-van has been out in the area displaying key information about Pam.

They added: “We continue to appeal to anyone who may have information about Pam’s last movements, doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1228 of 14 March 2024.”

You can access the online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/