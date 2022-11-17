Appeal for witnesses after young girl injured in Doncaster 'hit and run'

Police were called to Marshland Road in Moorends on Monday night after a young girl suffered minor injuries in a collision with a car near the junction with Wilkinson Avenue.

A Facebook post detailing the incident said: “On Monday night, about 5.30pm, the driver of a black car left a young girl in the road after hitting her at speed.

"The car also wrecked her bike and is likely to have damage from the impact.

The incident took place in Moorends on Marshland Road near the junction with Wilkinson Avenue.

"Did you see anything? Do you know anyone who now has a damage car?

"If you were the driver, hand yourself in. If you know the driver, please report it. Do the right thing.”