Appeal after cage full of puppies abandoned at side of Doncaster road
The four pups were found “huddled in their own excrement and shaking with fright” inside the cage which had been dumped near to Mayflower Animal Sanctuary in Bawtry.
Staff at the sanctuary have now launched an appeal to help pay for the care of the puppies before they are put up for rehoming.
The pups were found on Saturday at the sanctuary in Narrow Lane.
The two boys and two girls will be cared for at the “full to brimming” animal sanctuary – with members of the public being asked to help pay for their care.
A spokesman said: “We were alerted to a crate dumped on the side of our access road.
"As the name suggests, the lane is narrow with few passing places and within this crate, huddled in their own excrement and shaking with fright, were four helpless puppies.
"Sometimes there are no words - whoever could abandon them in this way?
“Luckily for these babies, they were discovered at 2pm and bathed, clean, warm and fed by 3pm.
"The sanctuary is full to brimming but we had to find room.
“This was a calculated abandonment and we hope that the puppies mother is fit and well.
“These four innocent souls - two boys and two girls - will now need vet checking, worming, vaccinations, microchip, neutering or spaying, love ,food and attention and that’s what they’ll get.
"However it comes at a cost and one we weren’t expecting to meet.
"Anyone who can offer a donation, no matter how small, it is going to show these puppies that love does exist and that they will be safe and looked after for the rest of their lives.
“Once they receive veterinary care, vaccinations etc and they are ready for new homes, these puppies will be put for rehoming.”
Any donation can be made in person at the sanctuary, via the Mayflower Facebook page or direct into our the organisation’s bank.
National Westminster, Mayflower Sanctuary Ltd, Sort code 60.02.50 ac no 72457155.