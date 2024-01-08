"Apologies," say bosses of rat-infested Doncaster wine bar as venue prepares to re-open

Bosses at a popular Doncaster wine bar and restaurant forced to close for two months due to an infestation of rats have issued an apology as the venue prepares to re-open.

Otto Wine Bar and Kitchen in Sprotbrough was ordered to close in early November after a “large and active rat infestation” was discovered by environmental health officers.

Bosses at the venue have remained tight-lipped over the closure but have now announced plans to re-open.

However, a statement posted on Otto’s Facebook page made no reference to the rats.

Otto in Sprotbrough is set to re-open after being closed for two months due to a rat infestation.

A spokesman posted: “Otto Wine Bar would like to update all our customers on its planned reopening.

“We would like to offer our sincerest apologies for any disruption and disappointment caused through our recent closure.

“As many of you are aware, we had some issues within the premises which led to our closure. The lengthy time closed was necessary to ensure that all measures and precautions were undertaken to rectify problems identified and ensure these issues do not occur again in the future.

“We wish to emphasise to all customers old and new that we are continuing to work tirelessly to meet all expectations for our reopening.

“Our new management team are looking forward to meeting you.

“We also thank everyone for the support you have continued to provide during our closure.

“We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Customers hit out at the silence, with this weekend’s post the first response since its closure.

One told the Free Press last year: “They need to be open and transparent with their customers about what is going on.

"Even now, after all this has come out, they haven’t even acknowledged it with some sort of message. People have a right to know what’s going on.”

Neighbouring Indian restaurant Mehfil was also forced to close temporarily while health chief investigated the infestation.

Enforcement notices placed in the window of Otto confirmed the presence of rats and stated: “The food business operator has failed to comply with food hygiene regulations.