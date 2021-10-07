Anti-vaxx, Covid-denying 'truthpaper' slammed for targeting teenagers in Doncaster

Copies of The Light have been circulating in Doncaster.

Copies of The Light, which describes itself as ‘the only paper telling you the truth’ and ‘free from the establishment’ have been given away in the town centre in recent weeks.

And vendors have deliberately been targeting younger people and teenagers, one witness who saw copies being handed out has said.

"You could see they were handing them out primarily to younger people, who were probably too polite not to say no or laugh in their faces,” the eyewitness said.

"Most people would be able to see through the rubbish that’s been peddled in it, but teenagers and younger people might not be so switched on. It’s very dangerous.”

One reader who was handed the newspaper said: “It is absolute tosh. Some of the articles are very dangerous.

"We don’t want things like this on the streets of Doncaster. The stuff in there is absolute fruitcake territory.”

The publication has been dubbed ‘dangerous’ for spreading false and misleading information about vaccines as well as numerous Covid-19 conspiracy theories.

The self-published “truthpaper” is edited by Manchester man Darren Smith who runs a business selling anti-vaccine T-shirts and 9/11 conspiracy merchandise.

The outlet, which has published 13 issues since it first appeared last September, features articles about the New World Order supposedly behind Covid, urges rejecting vaccines and not to wear masks, calling coronavirus a hoax.

Newspapers are distributed by a 5,000-strong private Facebook group where volunteers offer to hand out copies and post them through their neighbours’ doors.

Its Twitter accounts have been suspended for peddling Covid misinformation and the print publication regularly draws on baseless claims about Bill Gates, global plots and mind control using vaccines. It calls for modern-day “Nuremberg trials” for ‘main stream media’ journalists it says are following agendas.

Smith, the Light’s founder and editor, who performs as Darren Nesbitt, said last year that the publication has a print run of 100,000 copies.