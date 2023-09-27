"Annoyed" Doncaster farmer shifts abandoned car after yobs wreck crops 'for 100th time'
Members of South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Bike Team recovered the Subaru Forester from a field near Marr – with a little help from the landowner, who used a tractor to shift the vehicle from the fields back to the road where it was recovered for investigation.
A spokesman said: “The Subaru ran out of steam in a farmers field in the Marr area of Doncaster.
"Calling upon our local friendly and rather annoyed farmer – as the criminals had breached his anti poacher blocks to tear up his crops for their own criminal exploits for the 100th time - we managed to recover their poaching chariot back to the road where we could stick it on the flat bed and get it looked at for forensics.
"Silly boys (or girls) left their ballies (masks) in the footwell.”
“We are seeing the highest number of reports since our records began but this is paired with our subsequent seizures and prosecutions, so is all relative.
“Advice to those wanting to drive on farmers fields, go and ask the farmer if they will give you a job. I’m sure one or two would happily let you drive on them, sowing crops or ploughing the land. You can go up and down the field hundreds of times. Day and night.
“For those wanting to illegally kill wild animals, also know as poaching. Come on, leave the bunnies alone. We will catch you, you have to be lucky every night, where as we just have to get lucky the once.
“Thanks for all the private messages we get of support and tip offs, your help is vital.”
“More bikes seized this last few days so standby for further updates.”
Anyone wanting to report off road biking incidents or other anti-social crime in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire can contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can contact CrimeStoppers through their UK call centre to report information anonymously on 0800 555 111.