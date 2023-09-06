Angry youths smash up new Doncaster housing estate - because it's where they used to smoke cannabis

Watch more videos on Shots!

Members of South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Bike Team have revealed they were pelted with abuse as officers investigated damage to new homes on the site near to Doncaster’s Roman Ridge.

Windows have been smashed, roof tiles broken and guttering ripped off at the building development.

And when officers confronted the gang about the vandalism, they replied: "It was our pit where we smoked weed.”

A shocked SYP officer revealed the encounter on social media and said: “Wow, so you smash houses up because you can't smoke weed in a particular spot anymore.

"I think this is clearly a snapshot of where we are going with societal issues.”

The spokesman added: “We got speaking to the security guards at the new housing development.

"They were at their wits’ end and showed us the damage to the new houses being caused by the children in the area.

“The new houses were in a mess, roof tiles smashed, guttering ripped off, and windows smashed.”

“There were a group of kids there collecting videos and photos and generally giving us abuse.

“So we asked them why.”

Officers described the Roman Ridge area, which is in Woodlands as “like something out of a wild west movie.”

The spokesman said: “I think we counted about eight quads in the first group we chased, no number plates some of them two up.

“We did catch one of them as he gave up near the top of Roman Ridge. The others were driving dangerously. There were a lot of pedestrians on the Ridge, so we were asked to call it off for safety.

“And we were shocked when a full size Agri Honda quad came barrelling out of Roman Ridge onto the road and then nailed it. nearly tipping over.

“The rider couldn't have been more than six, carrying a similar age girl on the back. We did not follow.”