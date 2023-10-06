Angry Doncaster Jobcentre staff attack Tory MP's offer of help - after they've been made redundant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Department of Work and Pensions is partially closing Crossgate House in Wood Street in the city centre today, with some staff transferring to Sheffield with others losing their jobs.

But the Don Valley MP came under fire when he told workers he would “continue to press” his own Government on the matter – despite staff already being made redundant.

One fumed “How out of touch are you – people have already been made redundant, what are you going to do, give us our jobs back?

Staff at Doncaster's Crossgate House are being made redundant or transferred to Sheffield.

"You offered zero support during the last 18 months of campaigning to keep Doncaster open. The only MP to offer us support was Rosie Winterton. You should be ashamed of yourself trying to get good press for doing nothing.”

Another told him: “You've done nothing for Crossgate House. People have lost their jobs and you have provided zilch support throughout the whole process so take yourself off for your next photo opportunity, seems to be the only thing you are good at.”

"A bit late now,” added another. “Eighteen months of misery for people working in that building in the shadow of office closure, no consideration for mental health. Years of experience down the pan – another blow for Doncaster. Well done.”

In response, Mr Fletcher said: “I am disappointed to see the accusation that I “have provided zilch support through the whole process” as has been levelled at me.

"Similar accusations have been made at me regarding the airport."

He said he had send letters and spoken in Parliament as well as holding meetings with the Government.

He added: “Having written to Government twice on this since the closure announcement in March and having got nowhere, I spoke in Parliament for the Crossgate House decision to be reversed. I called for a meeting with Government on this.”

One staff member stormed back: “You have done literally nothing.

"When did you ever show up to offer your support to all the staff at Crossgate House?

"I will answer that for you because as a politician you won't be honest the answer is never.

"Instead you throw in a distraction ie Doncaster Airport. You have kept your head down and now it's too late and the jobs have gone. You are a disgrace.”

“Are you aware that the office has actually closed today? Do you know how many people have lost their jobs? I can tell you, it is well over 100.

"Some of those people have over 30 years of experience and you stood by and did nothing. You're too late. Talk about out of touch. I'll leave this conversation here because I am beyond disgusted.”

Another told him: “I am now picking up my P45 after 39 years of service helping the most needy in Doncaster.

"Pity you did absolutely nothing to help the need of the staff at Crossgate – but I'm sure you can afford to buy a nice coffee somewhere for a photo opportunity. Shame on you.”

Another said: “After almost 33 years service was made redundant on Friday, too little too late.”

Matt Meachan of the Public and Commercial Services Union said: “Members are incensed by Nick Fletcher insensitive comments as 114 of them were made redundant by the DWP on 30 September, four days before his Facebook comment."

In March 2022, staff were told that the site on Wood Street would remain a Jobcentre but ‘back room’ staff would be moving to Sheffield.

He added: “This decision impacted 168 staff, some close to retirement, some who need to be near to Doncaster for childcare, some who care for elderly relatives, some with health conditions and some that face difficult journeys because of transport links.

"18 months on and of that 168, only 54 are going to Sheffield from Doncaster.

"Even though it is now too late to save the jobs of 114 staff, most of whom left last week, it is possible to come up with a creative workable solution.

"The 54 staff that are left work hybrid, based on 40% occupancy that is only 22 staff on site at one time. It might still be possible to accommodate them on the existing site, or within the Blue Building on the High Street.

"Ros Jones, the Doncaster mayor has also been supportive of our campaign and has indicated a willingness to talk to the department to broker a solution. Rosie Winterton has visited our site on several occasions, spoken to our staff and supported our campaign throughout.

"The difference between looking at a decision again and taking bold action to save these jobs and keeping them local is crucial to the remaining staff.