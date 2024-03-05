Angry dad removes transgender daughter, 8, from Doncaster school over "violent bullying"
Eight-year-old Saorla Spillane was born a boy but told her parents several years ago that she preferred to don dresses and has socially transitioned, wearing long hair and female clothes to classes at Kirk Sandall Junior School.
Dad Danny Spillane has now pulled his daughter out of the school in Magnolia Close, claiming that she was subjected to violent bullying including being kicked, punched and slapped by other pupils and called a “dirty tranny.”
Saorla is now being home-schooled by Mr Spillane, who suffers from fibromyalgia as well as chronic anxiety and depression.
He said: “My daughter has been kicked, punched, slapped, pushed over and had her shoes violently taken from her feet and thrown in a bin that couldn't be retrieved until the end of the day.
"She has been verbally bullied and told it's because she is transgender.
"On multiple occasions recently she has been told she is "a dirty tranny and she deserves it."
He said the comments came from the mother of a fellow pupil and added: “The school itself and leadership team have been doing absolutely nothing about it for the past year that she has been attending the school.
“Apart from talking to the odd child involved, they have done nothing.”
Added Mr Spillane: “She was born male but has socially transitioned to be a female.
"That was three and a half years ago when she came to us and said she'd rather wear a dress to Christmas dinner and over a matter of weeks she had decided she was more comfortable in female clothing and being referred to as a girl. So she now wears female clothes and long hair.”
He added: “She feels absolutely heartbroken and as if she doesn't have a place in society.
"She is happier knowing that she won't be bullied or abused anymore but the lack of peers has got her feeling incredibly down. It's not a position any child should find themselves in, she has effectively been robbed of a normal childhood for her own safety.”
A spokesperson for the school said: “We do not have a comment to make.”