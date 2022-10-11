Anger as one of Doncaster village's iconic peacocks killed in hit and run smash

Finningley has been home to a colony of peacocks and peahens for 40 years, with visitors coming from miles around to see the birds which have the freedom of the village and which can regularly be seen strutting around the village duck pond.

But a baby peacock died after being hit in the village yesterday, despite desperate attempts to save it.

One woman, who rushed the stricken animal to a vet has urged people to take care when driving through the village.

Posting on social media she wrote: “Thank you to the three kids who knocked on our door around 5pm to inform us that someone had hit a baby peacock and left it injured.

“After numerous phone calls, we managed to take it to Beechwood vets, who kindly tried to help.

"They sadly had to put baby to sleep due to a broken leg and neurological damage.

“So disappointing that someone has such little respect, I hope whoever has hit this baby peacock realises the life they have cost.

“Please take care and have respect for the peacocks, they live here just as much as we do.”

Villagers reacted with upset at the bird’s death.

One said: “Sorry to hear it couldn’t be saved . Thank you for taking time to take it to the vets that’s really kind of you.”

Another posted: “Who could do this? Makes me feel sad.”

“The peacocks are an asset and feature of our village. We should all look after them well,” wrote anothe villager with another adding: “Why would anyone run it over in the first place, but then not stop? Not a local I would bet. Cannot write what I would call them.”

Another resident added: “This is awful, it saddens me that someone could be so callous. Thank you to the lovely people who tried to help.”

In 2019, Finningley Parish Council commissioned a report on the future of the birds after complaints that their numbers were rising too fast, causing noise and damage to people’s property.