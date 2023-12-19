Anger after 750 newly planted trees ripped up and damaged by yobs in Doncaster
The vandals wrecked hundreds of saplings which had just been planted in Skellow – and upset City of Doncaster Council chiefs have urged anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we have to report that many of our newly planted trees on Crossfields Lane, Skellow, have been subject to criminal damage, which has now been reported to South Yorkshire Police.
“Over 750 trees have been vandalised, with many pulled up and/or having their guards removed.
“We are always overwhelmed by the compliments we receive as a result of tree planting and we know that many people will be saddened to see these images.”
“As the tree planting season continues, we urge all residents to help us protect our trees by reporting any anti-social behaviour to us via our reporting tool."
You can report damage HERE