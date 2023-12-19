Anger after 750 newly planted trees ripped up and damaged by yobs in Doncaster

Police have been called in after 750 newly planted trees were ripped up and vandalised by yobs in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vandals wrecked hundreds of saplings which had just been planted in Skellow – and upset City of Doncaster Council chiefs have urged anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we have to report that many of our newly planted trees on Crossfields Lane, Skellow, have been subject to criminal damage, which has now been reported to South Yorkshire Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Over 750 trees have been vandalised, with many pulled up and/or having their guards removed.

Newly planted trees have been wrecked by vandals in Doncaster.

“We are always overwhelmed by the compliments we receive as a result of tree planting and we know that many people will be saddened to see these images.”

“As the tree planting season continues, we urge all residents to help us protect our trees by reporting any anti-social behaviour to us via our reporting tool."