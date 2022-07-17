Andrew Thorpe, of North Anston, aged 30, died after the collision on Iport Avenue, close to the M18, at around 5.50pm on Tuesday July 12.

South Yorkshire Police roads policing officers attended the scene alongside the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, but despite the best efforts of crews at the scene, said Mr Thorpe sadly died at the scene.

Police have named a man who was killed in a tragic collision between a motorbike and a lorry, at Iport Avenue, Doncaster, as Andrew Thorpe

A tribute released today (Sunday July 17) by his family, said: “Andy will be missed by an incredible amount of people, no one more than his precious five year old daughter who was his world.

"Andy had the most infectious laugh, kindest nature and the biggest heart towards his daughter, partner, friends and family. He had a huge passion for health and fitness, motorbikes and making those close to him happy in any way possible.

"Andy really could light up any room with his amazing smile, and leaves a huge hole in many hearts. We will miss you Andy.”

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been at the scene and witnessed the collision, anyone with dash cam which may have caught the incident, or those with CCTV which may cover the road, to come forward.

Information can be passed on with police live chat, online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 846 of 12 July. The online portal can be accessed www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact-us/report-something