Andrew Gosden: Men arrested over Doncaster teen's disappearance still under investigation

The pair were detained on 8 December 2021 on suspicion of kidnap and human trafficking following the 2007 disappearance.

Andrew, then 14, was last seen on 14 September that year getting in London after leaving his home in Balby.

South Yorkshire Police said devices seized from the men were still under examination.

Missing Doncaster teenager Andrew Gosden.

At the time of the arrests in London, police said electronics taken from the pair, aged 39 and 46, could take "six to 12 months" to analyse.

The older man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing indecent images of children, the force said at the time.

Andrew skipped school and withdrew just under £200 from his bank account before buying a one-way ticket to the capital.