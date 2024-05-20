"An absolute warrior with a heart of gold": Tributes pour in after shock death of Doncaster boxer
Friends have been paying emotional tributes to Andrew Ross, known as “The Bomber” following the announcement.
A renonwned bare knuckle fighter, Mr Ross also kep guard on the doors of a number of city centre doors during his career.
One said: “A giant of a man. But the kindest soul. Awesome man with a HUGE heart. RIP.”
Another shared: “I cannot believe what I’ve just found out – my amazing Andy Ross “Andy Bomber” has passed away I’m absolutely heartbroken.”
“Absolutely devastated at the news that Andy Bomber Ross has left this world,” shared another.
"You have left a massive hole in all our hearts. I know you have got one of the best beds in heaven, sleep tight pal until we meet again.”
Another wrote: “Horrible news to hear - RIP The Bomber Andy Ross you absolute beast, you’ll be sadly missed by many top bloke.”
Another pal added: “Such sad, devastating news.
“You'll be very much missed big man.
“Thank you for being there for me when I needed it.”
Another shared: “RIP to an absolute animal and warrior but with a pure heart of gold for what was right, I’m sure you’re going to be missed by many.”
A former soldier, Mr Ross was forced to quit the army in 2017 after suffering a serious leg injury, switching careers to become a bare knuckle fighter.
The circumstances of Mr Ross’s death have not been announced.
