Ambulance service anticipating a rise in alcohol-related calls as bars and nightclubs re-open

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust is anticipating an increase in alcohol-related calls this weekend now that bars and nightclubs are fully open for the first time in over a year.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 3:16 pm

The Trust has seen record-breaking demand for its services in recent weeks and has been appealing to the public to only use 999 when there is a serious or life-threatening emergency so that ambulance resources are available for patients who need them most.

With many COVID-19 restrictions now eased and revellers expected to be out in force this weekend, the message is clear – please drink responsibly and avoid putting unnecessary pressure on the ambulance service.

You can help to reduce pressure on the ambulance service by making sure you: Plan your journey home before you head out. Book a taxi or check the time of the last bus or train;

Eat before drinking; Stick to safer drinking levels - consider lower strength drinks and stick to singles rather than doubles; Alternate alcoholic drinks with soft drinks or water; Look after each other – make sure everyone you’re with is safe and able to get home.

Heavy drinking can increase the risk of accidents and the likelihood of a rise in A&E admissions. It can also lead to more break-outs of violence, including attacks and assaults towards ambulance staff.

Steven said: “Our staff are there for people in their hour of need. Physical and verbal abuse against any member of NHS staff is completely unacceptable. Please be kind to them – they are there to help.”

