Ambulance and fire crews race to Doncaster home to help elderly woman
Ambulance and fire crews raced to the aid of an elderly woman in Doncaster this morning.
By Darren Burke
Friday, 16th September 2022, 1:29 pm
Updated
Friday, 16th September 2022, 1:29 pm
At around 9.45am, crews from Rossington went to an address in the village after being requested by ambulance crews.
A spokesman said: “Inside was an elderly female in need of medical assistance.
"We gained access and allowed the ambulance crew to get to work, thankfully the lady was okay.
"Prior to leaving we also ensured the property was in tip-top fire safety condition and fitted new smoke alarms.”