At around 9.45am, crews from Rossington went to an address in the village after being requested by ambulance crews.

A spokesman said: “Inside was an elderly female in need of medical assistance.

"We gained access and allowed the ambulance crew to get to work, thankfully the lady was okay.

Fire and ambulance crews came to the woman's aid in Rossington.

