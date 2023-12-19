All lanes closed on M1 motorway - and not due to open until 5am - due to vehicle fire in South Yorkshire
All lanes are closed on a section of the M1 motorway due to a vehicle fire in South Yorkshire this morning.
The incident involves the M1 southbound between junctions 32 and 31 and the M1 southbound entry slip at junction 32.
The scene is not expected to be clear, or normal traffic conditions to resume, until between 5.15 and 5.30am on 19 December 2023