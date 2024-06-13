All general election candidates across Doncaster invited to bid for your vote

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Doncaster Free Press has contacted all 28 candidates across the borough’s four constituencies ahead of the upcoming general election on 4 July.

Each participating candidate will have the opportunity to share why they believe constituents should vote for them in individual candidate profile features.

Features will be published as responses from the candidates are received over the coming weeks.

