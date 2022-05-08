Airline giant TUI warns of no food and drink on flights out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The airline has said that for the time being, food and drink will be “limited” on its flights.

TUI has said that it will no longer serve hot and cold meals or sandwiches until further notice.

A statement said the lack of meals was due to “staff shortages” and would affect 15 airports around the country, including Doncaster Sheffield.

TUI has warned passengers that food and drink might not be available on flights out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

TUI said: "We can confirm that unfortunately due to staff shortages with our catering supplier, there will be no hot and cold meals or sandwiches, and a limited offering of snacks and drinks, available onboard TUI Airways short and mid-haul flights over the coming days.

"Customers may therefore want to bring their own food and soft drinks onboard, although no alcohol is permitted.

“Any soft drinks over 100ml will need to be purchased after you have passed through security."

It added though that the disruption will not affect long-haul flights to Aruba, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, Orlando and St Lucia and meal services on these flights will "continue to operate as normal."

Tui emphasised that they were “continually monitoring the situation” and were “working closely” with their suppliers in the hope of limiting the impact to their in-flight services.

All customers affected will be directly contacted with the company apologising for any inconvenience caused.

Flights from these airports will be affected:

Birmingham

Bristol

Cardiff

Doncaster Sheffield

Dublin

East Midlands

Edinburgh

Exeter

Glasgow

Humberside

Leeds Bradford

Luton

Manchester

Norwich