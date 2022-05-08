Airline giant TUI warns of no food and drink on flights out of Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The airline has said that for the time being, food and drink will be “limited” on its flights.
TUI has said that it will no longer serve hot and cold meals or sandwiches until further notice.
A statement said the lack of meals was due to “staff shortages” and would affect 15 airports around the country, including Doncaster Sheffield.
TUI said: "We can confirm that unfortunately due to staff shortages with our catering supplier, there will be no hot and cold meals or sandwiches, and a limited offering of snacks and drinks, available onboard TUI Airways short and mid-haul flights over the coming days.
"Customers may therefore want to bring their own food and soft drinks onboard, although no alcohol is permitted.
“Any soft drinks over 100ml will need to be purchased after you have passed through security."
It added though that the disruption will not affect long-haul flights to Aruba, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, Orlando and St Lucia and meal services on these flights will "continue to operate as normal."
Tui emphasised that they were “continually monitoring the situation” and were “working closely” with their suppliers in the hope of limiting the impact to their in-flight services.
All customers affected will be directly contacted with the company apologising for any inconvenience caused.
Flights from these airports will be affected:
Birmingham
Bristol
Cardiff
Doncaster Sheffield
Dublin
East Midlands
Edinburgh
Exeter
Glasgow
Humberside
Leeds Bradford
Luton
Manchester
Norwich
Teesside