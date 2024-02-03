Air ambulance reported at scene of serious emergency incident in Doncaster this lunchtime
The air ambulance is reported to be at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster this lunchtime.
Hall Flat Lane in Balby is understood to be closed following the incident, an eyewitness has told the Doncaster Free Press.
It is understood that police and land ambulances are also at the scene and that heavy traffic has been building up in the area.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of this lunchtime’s incident.