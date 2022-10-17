Air ambulance lands near to Doncaster school, eyewitnesses report
The air ambulance has reportedly landed near to a Doncaster school this lunchtime, eyewitnesses have reported.
By Darren Burke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Several people say they saw the ambulance land near to the grounds of Park Primary School in Wheatley earlier this afternoon.
Photos from the scene show the distinctive aircraft hovering above houses near to the school, which is in Monmouth Road.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance for details of the incident and will bring you more information as and when it comes in.