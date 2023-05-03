News you can trust since 1925
Air ambulance lands at scene of serious incident in Doncaster village

The air ambulance landed at a serious incident in a Doncaster village – but details are not being made available.

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:45 BST

Police, fire crews, ambulances and the helicopter were all called to Station Road, Dunscroft yesterday at around 4.15pm.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a brief statement said: “A number of ambulance resources, including an air ambulance, attended an incident at a private address in the Dunscroft area of Doncaster on Tuesday afternoon. No further details are available.”

South Yorkshire Police also said no further details were available.

The air ambulance landed in Dunscroft.The air ambulance landed in Dunscroft.
