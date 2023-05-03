Air ambulance lands at scene of serious incident in Doncaster village
The air ambulance landed at a serious incident in a Doncaster village – but details are not being made available.
By Darren Burke
Published 3rd May 2023
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:45 BST
Police, fire crews, ambulances and the helicopter were all called to Station Road, Dunscroft yesterday at around 4.15pm.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a brief statement said: “A number of ambulance resources, including an air ambulance, attended an incident at a private address in the Dunscroft area of Doncaster on Tuesday afternoon. No further details are available.”
South Yorkshire Police also said no further details were available.