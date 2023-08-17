News you can trust since 1925
Air ambulance lands at scene of serious emergency incident in Doncaster this morning

The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 11:59 BST

Land ambulances and police are also at the scene of the incident in Doncaster Road, Askern.

A number of eyewitnesses have reported heavy police activity in the area near to motorhome dealership Danum Leisure.

Drivers are being advised to stay away from the scene with the area under cordon by police.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of this morning’s incident.

