Air ambulance lands at scene as major Doncaster road closed this lunchtime
An air ambulance has landed at the scene of a serious incident which has closed a major Doncaster road this lunchtime.
Monday, 29th November 2021, 1:11 pm
Police, ambulance and fire crews are all reportedly at the scene of a serious incident on White Rose Way near to Lakeside Village shopping outlet.
A number of eyewitnesses have said the road is closed off and that the air ambulance has landed.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details regarding the incident, which is understood to have happened on the carriageway leading out of town.