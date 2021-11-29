Air ambulance lands at scene as major Doncaster road closed this lunchtime

Police, ambulance and fire crews are all reportedly at the scene of a serious incident on White Rose Way near to Lakeside Village shopping outlet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of eyewitnesses have said the road is closed off and that the air ambulance has landed.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details regarding the incident, which is understood to have happened on the carriageway leading out of town.