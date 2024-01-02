News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Air ambulance lands at scene as M18 near Doncaster closed following 'serious' crash

The air ambulance has landed at the scene of a ‘serious’ collision which has closed the M18 near Doncaster this morning.
By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 09:09 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 09:09 GMT
Emergency services are at the scene near to Junction 2, the intersection for the A1(M), National Highways Yorkshire said.

Initially, both carriageways were closed following the collision earlier this morning.

A spokesman said the soutbound carriageway is now open but added: “The northbound carriageway remains closed while investigations continue.

“There are residual delays of at least 40 minutes southbound, and 40 minute delays northbound.”

