Air ambulance dealing with incident in Doncaster estate

The air ambulance is currently dealing with an incident in a Doncaster estate.

An eyewitness said that the air ambulance was currently dealing with an incident in Ridge Balk Lane, in the Woodlands area.

The air ambulance near the scene on Ridge Balk Lane (picture: Stephen Broadhead)

A road ambulance is also at the scene, along with both the police and fire service.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed they received a call at 1:30pm today and are currently at the scene but did not give further details.

There are unconfirmed reports that a person is trapped underneath a car, and the accident was involving a car and a motorbike.

However the South Yorkshire police are yet to release information on the incident.

Emergency services are at the scene near Green Lane

The Doncaster Free Press have contacted the force and are awaiting a reply.