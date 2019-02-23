Air ambulance dealing with incident in Doncaster estate

The air ambulance is currently dealing with an incident in a Doncaster estate.
An eyewitness said that the air ambulance was currently dealing with an incident in Ridge Balk Lane, in the Woodlands area.
A road ambulance is also at the scene, along with both the police and fire service.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed they received a call at 1:30pm today and are currently at the scene but did not give further details.
There are unconfirmed reports that a person is trapped underneath a car, and the accident was involving a car and a motorbike.
However the South Yorkshire police are yet to release information on the incident.
The Doncaster Free Press have contacted the force and are awaiting a reply.