Air ambulance at scene as major Doncaster road closed tonight following serious incident

A major Doncaster road junction has been sealed off tonight following a serious emergency incident, with the air ambulance at the scene.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jun 2023, 19:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 19:21 BST

High Road in Warmsworth is currently closed at the crossroads with Sheffield Road, Mill Lane and Edlington Lane following a collision, South Yorkshire Police has said.

A spokesman said: “Please avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

Local residents have reported the air ambulance at the scene.

The air ambulance has been reported at the scene in Warmsworth tonight.The air ambulance has been reported at the scene in Warmsworth tonight.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more details of tonight’s incident which happened around 6pm.

