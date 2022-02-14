Air ambulance and police at scene of serious emergency incident in Doncaster
The air ambulance, police and a road ambulance have all been reported at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster.
Monday, 14th February 2022, 7:24 am
A number of residents in Rossington reported heavy police activity in the area late yesterday afternoon.
Several reported seeing the air ambulance land on a field off Brodsworth Way, while others reported crime scene investigation vans, police cars and a land ambulance in the Chatsworth Drive and Fountain Court areas.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.