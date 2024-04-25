Air ambulance and emergency services at scene of serious incident in Doncaster tonight
The air ambulance has landed and police, paramedics and fire crews are all at the scene of a serious emergency incident on a major Doncaster road tonight.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services have been scrambled to the scene on Doncaster Road in Conisbrough.
There are unconfirmed reports of a road traffic collision, eyewitnesses in the area have said.
The incident is understood to have taken place on the main A630 road which passes through Conisbrough.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.