Air ambulance and emergency services at scene of serious incident in Doncaster tonight

The air ambulance has landed and police, paramedics and fire crews are all at the scene of a serious emergency incident on a major Doncaster road tonight.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Apr 2024, 23:54 BST
Emergency services have been scrambled to the scene on Doncaster Road in Conisbrough.

There are unconfirmed reports of a road traffic collision, eyewitnesses in the area have said.

The incident is understood to have taken place on the main A630 road which passes through Conisbrough.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details.

