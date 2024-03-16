Air ambulance and emergency services at scene of serious incident in Doncaster
The air ambulance and emergency services have been at the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster this afternoon.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police, paramedics and fire crews have all been called to the scene of the incident in Cranfield Close, Armthorpe following a call shortly after 4pm this afternoon.
Witnesses say the scene has been cordoned off by both police and fire crews with numerous emergency vehicles at the scene.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue for more details.