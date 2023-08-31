News you can trust since 1925
'Aggressive' bikers who wrecked field and threatened farmer sought by police in Doncaster

Police have launched an appeal to find a gang of ‘aggressive’ bikers who threatened a farmer after wrecking his field with their vehicles.
By Darren Burke
Published 31st Aug 2023, 16:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:05 BST

South Yorkshire Police has released images of three men they want to speak to in connection to off-road bike offences and criminal damage.

On 16 July it is reported that off-road bike riders gained access to farmer’s fields in Balby and caused significant damage to his land and crops.

It is then believed that when the farmer approached the men, they became aggressive and threatening towards him and his livestock, before leaving the scene.

Police are keen to find these three men who wrecked a farmers' field in Doncaster.Police are keen to find these three men who wrecked a farmers' field in Doncaster.
Police are now keen to identify the men in the images in connection to the on-going investigation.

Do you recognise them? If you believe you can help please report information online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 383 of 16 July 2023.

You can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers- 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org

