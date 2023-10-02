'Absolute drivel:" Anger as new LNER map claims Doncaster is in the SOUTH
The rail firm, which serves Doncaster to London and Edinburgh via the East Coast Main Line said it had ‘settled it’ but using a maths equation – which also put Manchester into the south.
But customers were less than impressed, with one describing the map as “absolute drivel.”
Explaining its logic, an LNER spokesman said: “We've settled it. Draw a line between the UK's furthest points north and south, do the same for east and west, then draw a dividing line where they cross.
"Et voila.
"York, Leeds, Hull... you can stay in the north.
"Doncaster, Manchester... sorry but you're out.”
After the map was shared on social media, comments poured in with one saying: “So you're saying part of Yorkshire is in the South? You're spouting absolute drivel!
Another posted: “Doncaster is definitely not south,” while another added: “Only a southerner could come up with this!”
Another shared: “I think you've made a lot of your passengers in Doncaster and Wakefield quite upset!,” while another wrote: “I refuse to accept this.”
Doncaster’s geographical location has long been the subject of discussion with some debate on whether it lies within the north of England or the Midlands.
The first house in Bawtry is called Number One Yorkshire, which many say is the dividing line between the north and the Midlands.
And of course, in 2016, historians claimed Doncaster was techinically part of Scotland after being seized by the Scots 900 years ago and never officially handed back.