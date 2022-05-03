Abnormal loads making their way across South Yorkshire over the next few nights

South Yorkshire Police Operational Support team made the announcement today that loads would be taking to the roads from tonight, Tuesday May 3, until May 13.

A spokesman said: “These loads are rather large and weigh quite a bit so we are moving them a little later than our last few.

“We will be leaving Goole docks at 8pm tonight (Tuesday May 3) and travelling via the M62, M18 and M1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police will be escorting these loads over the next few nights

“We will leave the M1 at junction 34 then, Shepcote Lane, Greenland Road before turning into Davey Markhams on Prince of Wales Road.

“We don't anticipate any major traffic delays due to the time of night but please note that as we leave the M18 onto the M1 north we will be holding back ALL following traffic as only one load at a time can cross Thurcroft interchange.

“Please have a little patience if you are stuck behind us but this is for everyone's safety.

Alter your driving accordingly

“Once we leave the M1 no traffic will be allowed to pass the loads due to the width.

“The convoy will be up to 70 metres long, 6.5 metres wide and 300 tonnes.

“We cant say what time we will be passing points along the way and we don't know as yet what time we will be exiting the M1 so please plan your route accordingly.”

They added: “I know we had some humour on our last post and some of the comments had us in stitches, so the same applies this time.

“We cant go another way. We cant go any later. And we cant go any earlier.

“Therefore if you need to be in a certain place at a certain time and think you might get stuck behind us.........wait for it........

“Leave earlier, Leave later, go a different route.”

They concluded: “Lastly, these loads will be escorted by us on various nights up to the 13th of May. You have been warned.”