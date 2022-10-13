"A really nice guy:" Tributes pour in for trucker killed in M62 crash near Doncaster

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the motorway north of Doncaster on Tuesday.

Named locally as Sam, friends and colleagues have been paying tribute to him.

One said: “Was such a lovely person going to be missed at Morrisons balby R.I.P Sam.

The driver of a car transporter was killed in a crash on the M62.

"It brought tears to my eyes, he was a really nice guy who you could have a laugh with, such a tragedy.”

Another said: “He was a good mate of mine, rip Sam buddy.”

Another posted: “RIP, so, so sad condolences to your family."

“Such a lovely guy, always a smile on his face, gone far to soon rip Sam,” posted another.

“RIP lad, gone at such a young age. My sympathy and thoughts are with your family and friends at this very sad time,” shared another.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the tragedy on the westbound carriageway at around 2.30pm on Tuesday between junction 33 (A162 Ferrybridge Services) and junction 34 (A19 Selby/Doncaster)

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The driver of the transporter, a 31-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at scene.”

The road was closed for several hours whilst emergency services dealt with the incident.

If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage of the incident and haven't already spoken to police, please get in touch by emailing: [email protected] or call 101 and ask for 1415 Laura Cleary.