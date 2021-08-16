A motorist suffered serious injuries after a crash in Doncaster

Police were called at 4:30pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a collision in Leger Way.

By Kev Rogers
Monday, 16th August 2021, 12:03 pm
Leger Way, Doncaster

It is reported that two cars, a Corsa and a Land Rover, were in collision. Police said the Corsa left the scene following the collision.

The driver of the Land Rover suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital via ambulance.

The A18 Leger Way was closed off in both directions following the incident and the emergency services and the Air Ambulance was in attendance.

