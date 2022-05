One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire. The incident had been dealt with by 12.28am.

Firefighters from Adwick attended a fire involving a motorcycle on Fisher Street, Bentley, the previous evening at 7pm.

One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire whish is believed to have been set deliberately.

The motorcycle was completely destroyed by the fire. Crews had left the scene by 7.30pm.

Two deliberate fires in two nights