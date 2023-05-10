"A forgotten, crime ridden slum:" Terrified resident lifts lid on 'hell' of Doncaster suburb

The woman says gangs and anti-social behaviour have turned Hexthorpe into ‘a living hell’ – with violence, vandalism, drugs and crime rife in the area’s streets.

She has repeatedly called on South Yorkshire Police to do more – but says the area is being left to rot as gangs run amok in the area.

The woman, who has asked not to be named, said: “Hexthorpe is a forgotten, crime ridden slum.

"Our lives are being ruined by gangs and the police don’t seem to care.”

She says a typical day in the suburb includes windows being broken, eggs hurled at houses, speeding cars, bus shelters and phone boxes being smashed – and gangs making violent threats against anyone who dares to complain.

She said: “The gangs have been a problem for years.

"There’s criminal damage to gates and bus shelters, speeding cars.

"One man even threatened to blow my house up. I had to go to MI5 as the police weren’t interested.

"The area is plagued with crime and the police do nothing. You ask them what they are doing in Hexthorpe and they say they are dealing with it.

“You are not safe in your own home or on the streets of Hexthorpe.