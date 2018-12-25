A cold and frosty Christmas Day for South Yorkshire with dense and freezing fog in places

Christmas Day for South Yorkshire will be foggy and frosty for many areas, with much of the fog dense and freezing in places.

The fog will be slow to clear in places, with only brief brighter spells developing.

Some areas will remain dull and chilly all day.

The maximum temperature will be 8°C.

Tonight will be moticeably milder than last night, due to large amounts of low cloud, along with mist and hill fog, and only limited clear intervals.

There could be some drizzle over the Pennines and the minimum temperature will be 6°C.