A Belle of a Coronation story that started in Doncaster
The luxury Northern Belle train carried a special Coronation headboard on Saturday when it took passengers from Doncaster to Edinburgh as King Charles was being crowned at Westminster Abbey.
It was a right Royal occasion with red, white and blue bunting lining the gleaming 1930s Pullman-style carriages and Union flags decorating the tables.
Many passengers clamoured to be photographed in front of the locomotive’s headboard which proudly proclaimed: “King Charles III. God Save the King”.
And all raised a celebration glass of champagne to toast the new King and Queen Camilla.
A Northern Belle spokesman said: “There was a great carnival atmosphere during the journey. It was a right royal occasion – a Belle of a Coronation aboard Britain’s most luxurious train.”
The train will be back in Doncaster in June for a trip to the historic city of Winchester.
For further details and to book, see the website www.northernbelle.co.uk.