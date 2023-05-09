News you can trust since 1925
A Belle of a Coronation story that started in Doncaster

The luxury Northern Belle train carried a special Coronation headboard on Saturday when it took passengers from Doncaster to Edinburgh as King Charles was being crowned at Westminster Abbey.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 9th May 2023, 19:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 19:53 BST

It was a right Royal occasion with red, white and blue bunting lining the gleaming 1930s Pullman-style carriages and Union flags decorating the tables.

Many passengers clamoured to be photographed in front of the locomotive’s headboard which proudly proclaimed: “King Charles III. God Save the King”.

And all raised a celebration glass of champagne to toast the new King and Queen Camilla.

Passengers clamoured to be photographed in front of the locomotive's headboard which proudly proclaimed: "King Charles III. God Save the King". Photo: PAUL COOKSON
A Northern Belle spokesman said: “There was a great carnival atmosphere during the journey. It was a right royal occasion – a Belle of a Coronation aboard Britain’s most luxurious train.”

The train will be back in Doncaster in June for a trip to the historic city of Winchester.

For further details and to book, see the website www.northernbelle.co.uk.

