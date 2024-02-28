83-year-old dies three weeks after crash to become Doncaster's latest road victim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said the man, who has not been named died yesterday following the collision in Askern on February 7.

A fresh appeal for witnesses has been launched following the tragedy, the latest in a series of deaths and serious collisions on the city’s roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that on Wednesday 7 February at 5.45pm, a car collided with a pedestrian, an 83-year-old man, on Station Road near to the junction with Thompson Terrace.

The 83-year-old was seriously injured in the collision in Askern on February 7.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital via ambulance with serious life-threatening injuries. He has sadly later died of his injuries yesterday (Tuesday 27 February 2024). His family are being supported by officers.”

The driver of the car, a grey Toyota Corolla, is continuing to assist officers in ongoing enquiries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the Corolla before or after the collision took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Did you see what happened? Do you think you may have dashcam or CCTV footage?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 794 of 7 February 2024 when you get in touch.”

You can access our online portal here: https://orlo.uk/YknDw

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/OnBF6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest death brings the death toll on the city’s roads in recent weeks up to nine.

On top of that, there have been a number of other serious incidents which have left people critically ill in hospital with life threating injuries, making it an horrific start to 2024 in Doncaster for so many families.

This is the tragic tale of the recent series of fatal and serious incidents on Doncaster’s roads.

January 2: A man dies after being hit by a lorry on an early morning smash on the M18 near to Doncaster. The pedestrian died close to junction two following the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January 16: Motorcyclist Alex Anderson, 20, dies following a collision on High Levels Bank near Thorne.

January 16: Widespread delays after two lorries crash on the M18 near Doncaster.

January 18: A man in his 20s is left fighting for his life following a three vehicle collision in Carcroft.

January 19: A lorry collides with Doncaster city centre’s Frenchgate tunnel, causing rush hour chaos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January 21: Olivia Maltby, 22, and Nathan Naughton, aged 26, are both tragically killed in a single-vehicle collision in Harworth.

January 21: A 77-year-old man dies following a collision with an Audi in Bawtry Road, Bessacarr

January 23: A 56-year-old motorcyclist suffers life threatening injuries in a crash with a police car in Hampole.

January 26: A man is arrested after a woman suffers serious injuries and is left in a critical condition following a crash between two vans in Hickleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January 31: A three vehicle collision closes St George’s Bridge, causing rush hour chaos. Fortunately, no one is seriously hurt.

February 1: A 75-year-old man dies following a collision in Mexborough, with a 23-year-old arrested at the scene.

February 3: A 28-year-old man dies after his car is in collision with a lorry on the West Moor Link road near to the M18 motorway.

February 4: A 43-year-old man dies in a collision with a taxi in Armthorpe Road.