400 cannabis plants found as police bust drug factory in Doncaster industrial estate
Police have seized 400 cannabis plants after a raid on a Doncaster drugs factory in a city industrial estate.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:14 BST
Police dismantled the set up on the Kirk Sandall industrial estate.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The plants were only small, however there was over 400 of them and the set up was extensive.
"These types of cannabis set ups are linked to organised crime groups helping to fund criminality.”
Enquiries and forensic analysis are being used to help identify and locate the suspects.