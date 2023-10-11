400 cannabis plants found as police bust drug factory in Doncaster industrial estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police dismantled the set up on the Kirk Sandall industrial estate.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The plants were only small, however there was over 400 of them and the set up was extensive.

"These types of cannabis set ups are linked to organised crime groups helping to fund criminality.”

