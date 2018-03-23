40, 000 fake cigarettes and drugs seized as part of Doncaster police raids

Police seized 40, 000 fake cigarettes, netted drugs and made a number of arrests during a series of early morning raids across Doncaster.

Specialist officers swooped to carry out nine search warrants at properties across the town yesterday morning as part of Operation Duxford.

They seized 40, 000 counterfeit cigarettes and 10kg of tobacco, found a quantity of class A and B drugs and recovered a suspected stolen vehicle.

Three arrests were made for possession of controlled substances in total following raids at premises in Cantley, Sprotbrough, Bentley, Thorne and Armthorpe.

Superintendent Neil Thomas, who led the operation, said: "The results achieved highlight the effectiveness of today’s operation and I would like to thank all of our partners and community agencies for their involvement.

“I hope this activity along with the work officers do day in and day out demonstrates our commitment to listening to and working with partners to resolve concerns such as antisocial behaviour.

“Our aim remains creating a safe and happy environment for everyone and I’d like to offer my reassurance that we will continue to take action through operations such as Duxford, to improve confidence and prevent criminality.”

In addition to search warrants, police teams conducted extra patrols in crime hotspot areas, carried out speed enforcement operations, activity to crackdown on nuisance off-road bikers and attended public meetings to listen to the concerns of residents.

Councillor Chris McGuinness, cabinet member for communities, voluntary sector and the environment for Doncaster Council, said: "We have been working closely with South Yorkshire Police and other agencies to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour across Doncaster.

"We take very seriously the issue of anti-social behaviour and working together and engaging with the public does make a real difference.

“We have made it clear that we will support those who need our help but we will not tolerate those people who are behaving in an anti-social manner. We would encourage anyone who experiences or witness’s anti-social behaviour to report this to South Yorkshire Police."

Operation Duxford is a crime crackdown initiative that police run regularly across South Yorkshire.