24-year-old man killed in Doncaster road crash which shut major road overnight

Emergency crews were called to the A638 at Hampole late last night, with the road shut overnight and into this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.53pm last night (4 April) following reports of a collision on the A638 in the Hampole area of Doncaster.

“It is reported that a blue Mazda MX-5 left the road and was involved a single-vehicle collision as it was heading on the northbound carriageway towards Wakefield.

Police have confirmed that a 24-year-old man died at the scene of the collision in Hampole last night.

“A 24-year-old man sadly died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“The A638 was closed in both directions between Leys Lane and the junction with the A1(M) but has since been fully reopened.”

“Anyone with information about this collision should contact us on 101, quoting incident number 1101 of Thursday 4 April.”

The death brings the number of people killed on Doncaster’s roads in 2024 to twelve as the city’s tragic trail of carnage continues.

On top of that, there have been a number of other serious incidents which have left people critically ill in hospital with life threating injuries, making it an horrific start to the year in Doncaster for so many families.

This is the tragic tale of the recent series of fatal and serious incidents on Doncaster’s roads.

January 2: A man dies after being hit by a lorry on an early morning smash on the M18 near to Doncaster. The pedestrian died close to junction two following the collision.

January 16: Motorcyclist Alex Anderson, 20, dies following a collision on High Levels Bank near Thorne.

January 16: Widespread delays after two lorries crash on the M18 near Doncaster.

January 18: A man in his 20s is left fighting for his life following a three vehicle collision in Carcroft.

January 19: A lorry collides with Doncaster city centre’s Frenchgate tunnel, causing rush hour chaos.

January 21: Olivia Maltby, 22, and Nathan Naughton, aged 26, are both tragically killed in a single-vehicle collision in Harworth.

January 21: A 77-year-old man dies following a collision with an Audi in Bawtry Road, Bessacarr

January 23: A 56-year-old motorcyclist suffers life threatening injuries in a crash with a police car in Hampole.

January 26: A man is arrested after a woman suffers serious injuries and is left in a critical condition following a crash between two vans in Hickleton.

January 31: A three vehicle collision closes St George’s Bridge, causing rush hour chaos. Fortunately, no one is seriously hurt.

February 1: A 75-year-old man dies following a collision in Mexborough, with a 23-year-old arrested at the scene.

February 3: A 28-year-old man dies after his car is in collision with a lorry on the West Moor Link road near to the M18 motorway.

February 4: A 43-year-old man dies in a collision with a taxi in Armthorpe Road.

February 7: 84-year-old Edward Walker is seriously injured in a collision with a car in Askern, dying in hospital three weeks later on February 27.

March 5: An elderly woman dies in a collision with a large goods vehicle on Trafford Way, Doncaster.

March 16: A 68-year-old woman dies in a collision in Cranfield Close, Armthorpe.