21-year-old Doncaster man appears in court on multiple child sex charges
Reece McLelland, 21, of Albany Road, Balby, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (29 February) after being charged with 16 sexual offences.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the charges include:
Four counts of causing or inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activityFour counts of causing a child aged 13 to 15 to look at an image of sexual activityTwo counts of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a childOne count of disclosing private sexual photographs and films
Five counts of making an indecent photo of a child
In his appearance at Magistrates' Court, McLelland pleaded not guilty to all the charges and has since been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 27 March, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.