News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

21-year-old Doncaster man appears in court on multiple child sex charges

A 21-year-old Doncaster man has appeared in court charged with multiple child sex offences.
By Darren Burke
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Reece McLelland, 21, of Albany Road, Balby, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (29 February) after being charged with 16 sexual offences.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the charges include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four counts of causing or inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activityFour counts of causing a child aged 13 to 15 to look at an image of sexual activityTwo counts of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a childOne count of disclosing private sexual photographs and films

Most Popular
A Doncaster man has appeared in court on multiple child sex charges.A Doncaster man has appeared in court on multiple child sex charges.
A Doncaster man has appeared in court on multiple child sex charges.

Five counts of making an indecent photo of a child

In his appearance at Magistrates' Court, McLelland pleaded not guilty to all the charges and has since been remanded in custody to next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 27 March, South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police