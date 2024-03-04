21-year-old Doncaster man appears in court on multiple child sex charges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reece McLelland, 21, of Albany Road, Balby, appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Thursday (29 February) after being charged with 16 sexual offences.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the charges include:

Four counts of causing or inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activityFour counts of causing a child aged 13 to 15 to look at an image of sexual activityTwo counts of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a childOne count of disclosing private sexual photographs and films

A Doncaster man has appeared in court on multiple child sex charges.

Five counts of making an indecent photo of a child