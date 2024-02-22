News you can trust since 1925
17-year-old charged with attempted murder after Doncaster attack

A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder following an attack in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:43 GMT
Hussein Juma was brought into custody after his arrest in connection with an alleged assault in Conisborough last Thursday (15 February), South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.

Juma, 17, of Low Road, Conisborough, was later charged with attempted murder and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (16 February).

He has since been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 15 March.

