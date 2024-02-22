Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hussein Juma was brought into custody after his arrest in connection with an alleged assault in Conisborough last Thursday (15 February), South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.

Juma, 17, of Low Road, Conisborough, was later charged with attempted murder and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (16 February).