17-year-old charged with attempted murder after Doncaster attack
A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder following an attack in Doncaster.
Hussein Juma was brought into custody after his arrest in connection with an alleged assault in Conisborough last Thursday (15 February), South Yorkshire Police said in a brief statement.
Juma, 17, of Low Road, Conisborough, was later charged with attempted murder and appeared before Doncaster Magistrates' Court last Friday (16 February).
He has since been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 15 March.