In recent weeks, drivers have been parking on the grass verge separating the carriageways on Armthorpe Road – despite repeated pleas from hospital chiefs to use designated parking spots or the park and ride service.

Now Doncaster Council has said it has handed out 161 penalties – and warned that more will follow as wardens continue to patrol the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Parking like this isn’t acceptable anywhere across Doncaster - least of all near our hospital that is busy 24/7.

Drivers are continuing to flout parking rules outside Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

"Our parking enforcement officers are on patrol on a daily basis - they’ve issued a whopping 161 penalty charge notices on Armthorpe Road to motorists who have ‘parked’ their vehicles like this on the central reservations.

"Just because someone else parked there, doesn’t mean you should too! Don’t become the next offender.

"Safety of pedestrians and other vehicles - such as this bus or an ambulance – must come first.”

"Please find an alternative (and legal) parking space or use the Park and Ride facility from the nearby Racecourse.”

The problem has escalated in recent weeks, with desperate drivers dumping their cars on the verge, rather than using designated bays along Armthorpe Road and Thorne Road as well as the hospital’s car parks.

Health trust bosses have repeatedly issued warnings to drivers telling them: “You will be fined.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad